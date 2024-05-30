EAST LANSING, Mich. — Two Lansing men are in police custody after an alleged armed robbery attempt on MSU campus early Thursday morning.

According to MSU Police, it happened a little after midnight outside Snyder Hall.

Police say, a pizza delivery driver was approached by two men, one of whom showed him a handgun and demanded the pizza and his wallet. The driver was physically assaulted, and the men ran away.

Police tracked the men with a K-9. One suspect was quickly found and arrested. The other was caught around 2 a.m.

The 18-year-old and 20-year-old men are now in police custody pending a review of charges by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

