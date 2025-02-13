A look into gun laws, 2 years after MSU mass shooting

The MSU mass shooting in 2023, that claimed the lives of 3 students, prompted change in the form of 4 new gun laws.

Those laws included universal background checks, safe storage, red flag and restrictions on domestic violence abusers.

We took gun violence prevention advocate Michael Mckissic out of the Lansing neighborhood and brought him to MSU, a campus forever changed after the deadly mass shooting exactly two years ago.

“It's going to be an ongoing grief for these individuals because it touched them,” Mckissic said.

Three lives lost and multiple injured. The tragedy prompting 4 new gun laws to go into effect a year later. Those laws include universal background checks, restrictions on domestic violence abusers, red flag laws and safe storage.

“Safe storage is very important because if you have kids playing over someone’s house it may be a gun in the cabinet that’s not secured and a kid gets a hold of that, those adults should be held responsible,” Mckissic said.

Out of all the 4 new gun laws, The Ingham County Prosecutor's office said only one person has been criminally charged for violating them.

“It's up to us to continue to tell individuals about the laws and get the word out,” Mckissic said.

Mckissic said doing this will prevent others from violating the laws and as he and other advocates continue to push for more changes on the state level to help address gun violence, he said one thing is top of mind 2 years after the MSU Tragedy.

“Embracing this community and embracing the kids and letting them know we are really here for them,” Mckissic said.