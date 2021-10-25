2 MSU police officials have left the department this year, a third officer was placed on leave

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Two high-ranking Michigan State University police officers have left the department this year and a third has been placed on leave.

Deputy Chief Traci Ruiz was placed on administrative leave in early September. Last week, she parted ways with the department.

MSU police Inspector Chris Rozman declined to elaborate on the departure, saying it was "strictly a personnel matter."

The first high-ranking MSU police official to leave the department this year was Valerie O'Brien who was arrested for drunk driving. She was placed on administrative leave before resigning May 1.

Rozman also confirmed that Sgt. Michael Aguilera was also placed on leave and did not elaborate, saying it was another personnel matter.

Asked how MSU police plan to move forward, Rozman said in a statement, “Our law enforcement officers are trusted with the responsibility to serve and protect all members of our community. We recognize the weight of this responsibility and hold our officers to a very high standard. We remain committed to ensuring a safe environment for all, and to compassionately serve our Spartan community equitably, ethically, and professionally.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook