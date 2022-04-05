Woodworth Elementary in Leslie needs 500 reusable bags for summer learning materials

MASON, Mich. — Woodworth Elementary in Leslie is on a mission to collect 500 reusable bags to stuff full of summer learning materials for its students, such as math games and books.

"There's a lot of research to support that there is summer slide," Title I Interventionist for both reading and math Amanda Adams said. "Kids are out of school for two or three months and one thing that we want to do is give families and kids resources of things just to do to keep up using some of those skills."

This is the first year that Woodworth Elementary is doing this.

"To make sure that we're not just handling worksheets or just giving books," Woodworth Elementary Principal Connie Gonzalez said. " We're making sure at our literacy night and our math night that we're showing families how they can engage in high-learning activities that seem fun."

The school has already collected more than half of the 500 bags.

"Last year with COVID funding, we actually were able to send the Scholastic Summer Bridge Program, which was like a workbook in sorts, but it did have some activities that were fun," Title I Interventionist for both reading and math Jordon Neuland said. "But this year we decided that books are just the best way, and then the same for math games. You know, summer is supposed to be fun."

The best way to donate bags is to call the school directly at (517) 589-5151.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook