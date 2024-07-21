Will Biden's decision to drop out impact ballots in Michigan? Ingham County Clerk explains

MASON, Mich. — (WSYM)- Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says President Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race will not impact ballots in Michigan.

Byrum posted a thread on X explaining why Biden's decision will not impact elections in Michigan.

The upcoming primary on August 6 does not include President or Vice President candidates.

Michigan's Presidential Primary was in February.

The next ballot those candidates will show up on is November 6, 2024.

According to Byrum, the Democratic Party still has time to get its candidates on the ballot in Michigan.

In her thread, Byrum says, according to Michigan statute, "a major party’s Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates be certified to the State within one business day of that party’s national or state convention, whichever is later."

The Democratic National Convention will be held August 19-22 in Chicago.

The Michigan Democratic Convention is on August 24 at the Lansing Center.

Byrum says the deadline for Michigan is August 26.

Here are also some key dates that Byrum points out in her thread for the upcoming General Election in November:



Military and Overseas voter ballots must go out by September 21, 2024

Absentee Voter Ballots need to be available to voters in our neighborhoods by September 26, 2024

Here is a link to the entire thread:

Hi there! 👋 Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, here. There is no such thing as a boring election. Michigan's Secretary of State, County Clerks, Local Clerks, Precinct and Election Workers are ready for whatever curveballs are thrown at us. 🧵 — BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) July 21, 2024

