LIVE BLOG: Election Day in our neighborhoods, what you need to know

It’s Election Day in our neighborhoods, and all eyes are on the Presidential Primary.
President Joe Biden (D) and former President Donald Trump (R) are the front runners in their respective races. However, they are not the only ones on the ballot.
You will see these names for presidential candidates on your ballots despite numerous candidates suspending their campaigns.
Democratic Primary Candidates:
- Joe Biden
- Dean Phillips
- Marianne Williamson
Republican Primary Candidates:
- Ryan Brinkley
- Chris Christie
- Ron DeSantis
- Nikki Haley
- Asa Hutchinson
- Vivek Ramaswamy
- Donald Trump
Locally, voters will be asked to decide on several millages to fund schools and public safety departments in our neighborhoods.
To see what is on your ballot, clickhere
To find your precinct, click here
Things to know when heading to the polls:
- Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. You can vote if you are in line by 8:00 p.m. at your polling place.
- Must be 18
- Must be a U.S. Citizen
- Must be a Michigan resident for at least 30 days
- Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison
- Will be asked to show a form of ID. If you don’t have one, you will be asked to sign an affidavit explaining you don’t have an ID
