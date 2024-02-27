LIVE BLOG: Election Day in our neighborhoods, what you need to know

7 AM:

It’s Election Day in our neighborhoods, and all eyes are on the Presidential Primary.

President Joe Biden (D) and former President Donald Trump (R) are the front runners in their respective races. However, they are not the only ones on the ballot.

You will see these names for presidential candidates on your ballots despite numerous candidates suspending their campaigns.

Democratic Primary Candidates:



Joe Biden

Dean Phillips

Marianne Williamson

Republican Primary Candidates:



Ryan Brinkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

Donald Trump

Locally, voters will be asked to decide on several millages to fund schools and public safety departments in our neighborhoods.

To see what is on your ballot, clickhere

To find your precinct, click here

Things to know when heading to the polls:



Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. You can vote if you are in line by 8:00 p.m. at your polling place.

Must be 18

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Must be a Michigan resident for at least 30 days

Not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison

Will be asked to show a form of ID. If you don’t have one, you will be asked to sign an affidavit explaining you don’t have an ID



