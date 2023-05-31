Warm weather means outdoor fun for the city of Mason

MASON, Mich. — Summer is just around the corner and that means outdoor events for the city of Mason. We are breaking down a few events you may want to attend.

BAD Brewing Company is hosting their Summer Block Party Saturday, June 3. Jefferson Street will be full of live music, good food and, of course, beer and cider starting at 1 p.m. and going on until 8 p.m.

On the Courthouse Square, there will be Thursday Night Live! It's a music series put on by the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce! June 8 the Usual Suspects will be preforming starting at 6:30 p.m.

June is also Pride month, and the city of Mason and The Equity Taskforce are here to help residents celebrate! On Sunday, June 25, they are hosting a Pride picnic at Hayes Park from 1-3 p.m. The picnic will include local entertainment, food and family-friendly resources.

Heading into the month of July, you'll need to pull out your red, white and blue. On July 4, at the Courthouse Square there will be a parade, vintage car show, followed by a fireworks show.

Capping the summer off is the town-favorite Sun Dried Festival. The festival is back for its 13th year and will take place August 25, 26 and 27. Some headliners of the festival include Mason native Rebecca Brummer, Root Doctor and Showdown.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook