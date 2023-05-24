BAD Brewing Company brings a summer bash to Mason

MASON, Mich. — Next week is the unofficial start to summer, and Mason's BAD Brewing Company is throwing a party to celebrate.

BAD Brewing Company is hosting their Summer Block Party Saturday, June 3. Jefferson Street will be full of live music, good food and, of course, beer and cider starting at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

VIP tickets to the event are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available for $6. The event is for people over the age of 21, but children under the age of 10 can come if they are with a guardian.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to BAD Brewing Company's website.

