Two killed in Saturday morning crash in Onondaga Township

ONONDAGA TWP, Mich. — Two women from Onondaga Township died Saturday morning following a two-vehicle crash on Bellevue Road.

Three others involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital, one, a 21-year-old man, with critical injuries.

Three people; a 55-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 78-year-old woman were driving east down Bellevue Road when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle when it crossed the center line in snowy conditions. The oncoming vehicle was driven by a 20-year old woman with a 21-year-old man riding in the passenger seat.

Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash around 10am on Sunday.

The 20 year-old woman from Leslie and 78-year old woman from Onondaga died from their injuries. The 21-year old man from Leslie sustained critical injuries and the 55-year old woman and 19-year-old man both from Onondaga both had minor injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 676-8202.

