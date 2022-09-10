Thrifty Mason artist creates pop-up shop to sell elaborate, handcrafted witchy accessories

MASON, Mich. — In her witchy workshop is where the magic is made. Mason local Lou Ann Shaw started designing costumes in 2012, but this is her first year taking her shop, Altered Attitude, to downtown Mason as a pop-up to sell her handcrafted inventory.

"There's a lot of very good crafters in Mason, over at the Maple Street Mall," Shaw said. "I feel so proud to be part of the culture."

For the Halloween season last year, Shaw designed about 20 over-the-top witch hats and sold them at the Local Farm Alliance in Mason, ahead of the city's annual Witches on the Town event.

"They sold out," Shaw said. "So, that's kind of what prompted me to go bigger and better this year."

"It's just so unique," Altered Attitude customer Lisa Tennihill said. "She did a fabulous job, and I'm actually going to Salem, Massachusetts, and I can't wait to wear it there."

Shaw puts hours into assembling each of these pieces.

"I collect things all year. I'm a thrift shop addict. So, I find things and I'm like, 'Oh, I have to get this.' Then I put it all together," Shaw said. "I grow flowers at the Mason community garden, so I'm harvesting all those flowers right now."

This year, in addition to hats, Shaw's pop-up shop will also have intricate handmade brooms, gloves, bags and garments for sale.

Shaw said Teresa Wren, owner of Kean's in downtown Mason, has been a huge support in allowing her to set up her pop-up outside her storefront.

"Teresa was so welcoming with the idea and has promoted me," Shaw said. "She's going to allow me to have a dressing room—that's huge."

The Altered Attitude pop-up shop will be outside of Kean's the two Saturdays before Mason's Witches on the Town: Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mason's Witches on the Town will be Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

