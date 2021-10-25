There's one weekend left of Jack O'Lanterns Unleashed at Ingham County Fairgrounds

MASON, Mich. — If you're looking for some family-friendly Halloween fun before the season's over, this Thursday through Sunday the Ingham County Fairgrounds will host the final weekend of Jack O'Lanterns unleashed, a half-mile walk through 5,000 jack o'lanterns.

"There's 28 different themes and scenes that are all hand-carved and we have music to go with each scene," Ingham County Fairgrounds Director Lindsey McKeever said.

The pumpkins were hand-carved by production company Jack O'Lantern Journey. It took months to carve all the pumpkins and more than a week to set up.

"Some of these pumpkins took more than four hours to carve," McKeever said. "My favorite scene is the underwater scene, but I mean the planets and the tree are really cool, too. A lot of people are loving the tree."

Tyler Nunn 2021 Jack O' Lanterns Unleashed

McKeever said the attraction has seen 10,000 guests since it opened Oct. 8.

"We wanted to make fairgrounds really more like a year-round destination...There's nothing like this not only in the area but in the state," McKeever said.

There's also hot cider, donuts, elephant ears and more.

"We have sweatshirts, we have light-up toys. We have beer, we have Uncle John's cider," McKeever said.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate any time between 6:45 p.m. and 10 p.m Thursday through Sunday. Prices for tickets range from $8 to $25 depending on your age and the day.

"After such a tough year last year, you know, I think everyone could really go for some lifting of the spirits and this certainly will lift your spirits," McKeever said.

The fairgrounds will also be open this Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. for folks who cannot walk, but would like to drive through the fairgrounds to see the jack o'lantern displays. Tickets will be $8.

