The Ingham County Fair is back through Saturday

MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Fair is back after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

"It really kind of sucked because you anticipate coming to the fair every year because it's just something you do every year," said Jaydin Howard, 15, who goes to the fair every year. "It's tradition."

"Last year was heart-breaking for everyone in our industry in the fair world," Ingham County Fairgrounds Director Lindsey McKeever said. "But, we're so happy to be back again this year and we are just so excited and ecstatic for everyone to be here."

The fair started Tuesday and will run through Saturday.

Entertainment will include Pirates of the Columbian Caribbean high-wire show through Saturday, Swifty Swine racing pigs through Saturday and lumberjack demonstrations through Friday.

"We also have awesome strolling entertainment. Mango and Dango are here," McKeever said. "We have awesome trivia nights. There's so many food stands here. We have a great variety of different food. Anything you can imagine fried, we'll have it here."

What keeps bringing people back to the fair?

"It's just fun," said Jim Huffing, a carnival employee. "Making the kids happy. That's the main thing. That's all I do is make the kids happy."

"I remember when I was a kid, and I went to the fair and it was terribly exciting," said Deb Voss, who brings her granddaughters to the fair every year. "So I come back to feel that excitement again."

For 15-year-old Branden Burns, it's "just to do something different other than ride my dirt bike all day."

Entry for $10 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. A wristband for the rides costs an additional $30.

