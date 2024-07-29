The 65th annual Michigan Steam Engine and Threshers Club Reunion takes place in Mason

The 65th Annual Michigan Steam Engine and Threshers Club Reunion took place Friday through Sunday.

Steam Engines, whistles, a sawmill, a crane, and more were featured

Watch Video above to see the various steam-powered machines.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Over 175 vendors and thousands of people showed up this year.

Neighbors got the chance to camp out for the weekend, shop at the flea market, and indulge in the normal fair food.

Steam Engines, whistles, a sawmill, a crane, and more were featured at the reunion.

“There’s a lot of stuff here people wouldn't see in their normal day, they come out here and see really neat, unique equipment, stuff they’d never get to see and have the chance to operate it.” Said Jake Somerville.

Organizers say the show “always starts the last Friday of July” and every year they will have something new to see.

