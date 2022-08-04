Watch Now
The 2022 Ingham County Fair is happening Tuesday through Saturday

The Ingham County Fair is back in town now through Saturday, and this year's fair has a lot in store.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Aug 03, 2022
MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Fair is back in town from Tuesday through Saturday, and this year's fair has a lot in store.

"We have amazing stilt-walkers, the Fritters are back this year, we have a mime," Ingham County Fairground Director Lindsey McKeever said. "The Bubbler is here—just so many great things. We have an ATV show if the weather holds off tonight, and Friday and Saturday we have demolition derby."

The Ingham County Fair weekend schedule
The fair was canceled in 2020 but saw about 30,000 visitors last year. McKeever is hopeful this year they'll bring in around 40,000, like they did in 2019.

"We do have dueling pianos on Saturday night at 7 at the Shirley Clark Pavilion," McKeever said. "We have Schitt's Creek trivia tonight, Marvel trivia tomorrow, and also the mullet contest is on Thursday at 7...that'll be at Ash Street Arena."

The fair is open every day now through Saturday, from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Fair admission is $8 for adults and $6 for children, seniors and veterans.

Tickets for rides are $30.

