Stockbridge man sentenced to more than 50 years for 2020 fatal shooting of Bradley Wicks

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. — Devon Baldwin, 33, of Stockbridge has been sentenced to 50 to 66 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections for the 2020 fatal shooting of Bradley Wicks in Bunker Hill Township, according to a press release sent by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office Wednesday afternoon.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James Jamo made the ruling in front of members of Wicks' family in a video conference hearing, the press release said.

Baldwin will be 83 years old before he is eligible for parole.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisted in this investigation by the Lansing Police Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan State University Police and the United States Marshal Service.

