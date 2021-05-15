'I want her to have a full life:' parents create a Gofundme to move closer to daughter's doctor

MASON, Mich. —

When Gray Scott was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 2, doctors thought she wouldn’t make it 3 weeks.

The Mason 3-year-old is still fighting, and her parents are trying to get her closer to the doctor who saved her life.

Gray’s parents noticed she was walking differently.

"One day she couldn't get up those two steps. And that was like, okay, something's wrong. we’re thinking that first you got like a twisted knee or you know, ankle or something,” said Nickolas Scott, Gray’s father.

That’s when they decided it was time to take her to the hospital.

The University of Michigan Hospital analyzed Gray’s medical scans and felt it was too dangerous to perform a surgery.

“We took her to through the ER, and they ordered an MRI of the brain and spine, and we found out that night that she had a large mass in the brain,” said Kimberly Scott, Gray’s mother.

Kimberly Scott said she searched online for surgeons and found Dr. Frederick Boop. She said she showed Boop her daughter’s scans and he got the surgery cleared by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

He saved her life.

“So in 2019, she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, and we didn't have a lot of hope at that point and then we found a doctor who took out 90 percent of her tumor,” said Kimberly Scott.

The surgery took place in Tennessee, when the family went home they were met with another scare.

“Then we find out she was allergic to chemo, so she ended up needing another surgery, another tumor resection and it's just been one thing after another, you know, things that you don't even think of every day, that happen,” said Kimberly.

They stopped chemotherapy immediately.

For a year and a half, Gray received MRI scans to monitor tumor growth and fluid build-up on her brain. Doctors began to see signs that the tumor was growing again, which prompted Nickolas and Kimberly to contact Boop, the first doctor to save her life.

“There was some issues that her surgeon who was the point of her care hadn't received any of the scans that she had had here at home for that whole year and a half, and the only time he ever saw a scan was when I texted him,” Kimberly said.

She said Boop got Gray accepted as a patient at St. Jude so he can watch Gray closely.

For the sake of Gray and her health, the family decided it was best for her to be close to her doctor so he can care for her at St. Jude.

They’re currently using GoFundMe to help raise money for their move to Memphis.

“I want her to have a full life that she's entitled to, I want her to have a family of her own,” said Nickolas.

The Scott family understands everyone can't donate, but, on Gray's Facebook page, they ask for their community to keep praying for her.

