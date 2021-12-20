Police identify women who died in crash on Bellevue Road in Onondaga Township

ONONDAGA, Mich. — Police have identified the two women who died Saturday following a two-car crash on Bellevue Road in Onondaga Township as 20-year-old Kimberly Higgins, of Leslie, and 78-year-old Charlotte Secord, of Onondaga.

Higgins was driving the vehicle that slid across the median into the car where Secord was a passenger.

Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash around 10 a.m. Saturday.

A 21-year-old man involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Two other people — a 55-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man — suffered minor injuries.

