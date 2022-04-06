Police: Dansville man fired a shotgun into another man's foot during an argument

MASON, Mich. — A 43-year-old man from Mason is recovering after being shot in the foot during an argument on Tuesday.

Ingham County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Seven Gables Road in Ingham Township around 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to the hospital and treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Dansville, shot the other man with a shotgun during an argument. The suspect was taken into custody and will be arraigned on felony charges Thursday.

Stay with FOX 47 News.

