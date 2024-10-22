POLICE: Body matching description of missing Mason woman found

MASON, Mich — Mason Police have confirmed that a body matching the description of Emily Allen, 34, who went missing on Sunday, has been found.

Police Chief Matthew Shutes said the body was found on Tuesday around 1 pm in the vicinity of Allen’s home. Police do not believe foul play was involved.

Allen went missing on Sunday around noon, when family said she left her home on Maple Street without her phone, wallet or keys.

We have a crew on the scene, working to get more information.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The search is on for a woman in Mason

