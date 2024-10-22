The search is on for a woman in Mason

Neighbor Chris Allen says the mother of his children was last seen Sunday around noon.

Tuesday will be a city wide search according to Emily's family.

Video shows City Manager Deborah Stuart going door to door letting neighbors know about Emily.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The search is on for a woman in our neighborhoods, and seemingly the entire community is pitching in.

"We are on Maple Street, and we are looking for Emily Allen," said Chris Allen.

Allen says Sunday around noon, the mother of his children left the house to go on a walk.

"It was only when my daughter said, ‘Hey dad, mom's not home, she's still out getting fresh air.’"

Allen says she would go on walks frequently, which is why he didn’t think her not being home was anything to be concerned about.

"Always knew she was struggling ever since we had kids. Especially with depression."

Allen says he called Emily, only to realize she didn’t have her phone, keys, or wallet.

"I went downstairs to notice my kids were playing with her phone."

From there, Allen called the police and filed a report.

"We have the fire chief, police chief, everyone out handing these flyers out, right here."

City Manager Deborah Stuart was one of many spreading the word.

"We've been searching throughout the night," said Stuart.

Stuart says Mason Police Department has also had help from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, as they’ve been searching.

"Today we're doing targeted searches and following up on leads to anyone who may have known her."

Over the phone, Mason Police Chief Matt Shutes says those with any information should dial 9-1-1 or contact the Mason Police Department as soon as possible.

"What is your message to her?"

"Hope you're okay. Know that we’re doing everything we can to find you, and we will not give up until we do," said Allen.

Starting Tuesday at Mason City Hall, neighbors are gathering for a city-wide search. I’ll be updating you with more coverage following the search.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook