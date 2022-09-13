Police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 people in Mason Monday afternoon

MASON, Mich. — Michigan State Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to a stabbing that occurred in a mobile home park in Mason Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, the Mason Police Department were called to an assault on Linden Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found three people who were stabbed.

All three victims were conscious but sustained varying levels of injuries. They were transported to local hospitals.

The department developed a suspect identification and sent out an alert to all law enforcement in Michigan.

"Mason police along with Michigan State Police worked overnight to locate and arrest the suspect in this knife attack," a city of Mason news release said.

At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the suspect was located and arrested in Clare County.

The suspect is a 24-year-old man from Shiawassee County. He was taken to Ingham County Jail and has been charged with numerous felonies, including home invasion and assault with intent to murder.

“I want to thank the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Team and Ingham County 911 for their efforts related to this incident. The coordinated response and arrest that resulted were a team effort. Ingham County 911 specifically coordinated a hectic scene and the continued communication thru the arrest of the suspect” Mason Police Chief Mark Wriggelsworth said in the release.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook