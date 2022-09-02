Watch Now
Plane makes emergency landing at Mason Jewett Airport Thursday, no injuries

Bruce Bennett
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:23:10-04

MASON, Mich. — Capital Region International Airport Director of Marketing Katherine Japinga said a plane had to make an emergency landing at Mason Jewett Airport Thursday afternoon, but it landed safely with no injuries.

According to Japinga, the plane experienced mechanical issues and engine failure, but she did not specify what type of plane or how many were on board.

When the plane made its emergency landing, Japinga said it slid off the runway into the grass before it could make a complete stop. There was damage to the runway and airfield but minimal.

The airfield was closed until the plane was removed from the grass Thursday night, though the plane itself is still on site for necessary repairs.

The runway opened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

