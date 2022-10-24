Parts of Mason under boil advisory after drop in pressure of city's water system

MASON, Mich. — The city of Mason has put a part of the area under a boil advisory after the city's water system had a drop in pressure.
The areas affected are the Hunting Meadow Subdivision, Sycamore Village and West South Street from Northbrook Street.
"Due to a drop in pressure in the city of Mason water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system," a news release from the city said.
The city said the issue was caused by a water main break on Sunday. The city also said that they expect the issue to be resolved within 48 hours.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.