Parts of Mason under boil advisory after drop in pressure of city's water system

MASON, Mich. — The city of Mason has put a part of the area under a boil advisory after the city's water system had a drop in pressure.

The areas affected are the Hunting Meadow Subdivision, Sycamore Village and West South Street from Northbrook Street.

"Due to a drop in pressure in the city of Mason water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system," a news release from the city said.

The city said the issue was caused by a water main break on Sunday. The city also said that they expect the issue to be resolved within 48 hours.

