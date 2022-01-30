Michigan Barn and Salvage celebrates the Mitten State's 185th birthday

MASON, Mich. — Michigan celebrated its 185th birthday this week and Michigan Barn and Wood Salvage in Mason marked the occasion with all things mitten— Michigan themed that is.

“Today is our celebration for Michigan’s 185th birthday featuring all themed Michigan things, stuff all made in Michigan," said Kendra Patterson owner of Michigan Barn and Wood Salvage.

The local business has been putting on this celebration for the Mitten State for the last four years, Patterson says. But this year, a lot of people came out to take part.

“It’s been really busy, definitely we have a lot of supporters that come out and follow our artisans that supply our store with all their goods," she said.

The shop carries goods from well over 100 Michigan makers like the Joyful Juniper Co. and Cinnamon Lane Bakery. The line to checkout snaked all around the store and people had lots of fun browsing, like Char Obara and her sister Lorri Arnold.

“I got a couple of Michigan necklaces and maple bacon cookies," Obara said.

Obara and her sister traveled more than an hour to check out the shop and said they were happy to celebrate the state and find an indoor activity to stay out of the Michigan cold. For those who haven't visited the shop, there's a little something for everyone.

“We have over a hundred Michigan makers here in the store. So we have everything from mugs, candles, earrings, signs, something for everybody here—we have a baby section, a pet section. Something for everybody.”

