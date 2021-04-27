Mason's Spring Fling is back after a year hiatus, will have more than 100 local vendors

MASON, Mich. — The Mason Area Chamber of Commerce's Spring Fling returns Sunday after a year hiatus due to COVID-19.

This year, the location of the event will be Ingham County Fairgrounds instead of the Courthouse Square, and it will be co-hosted by Michigan Barnwood and Salvage.

"We've struggled through the coronavirus, of course, like everybody. But, we're kind of getting back out there as things are opening up," said Executive Director of Mason Area Chamber of Commerce Sarah Russell. "It's really important for these vendors. I mean there are 140 small businesses that benefit from a good amount of traffic, and we generally have quite a few people come to town."

Parking is free and masks are required for entry. The fairgrounds will be set up so the flow of traffic will move in one direction from the main entrance around the fairway.

Sarah Russell 2021

"This will actually help all of the shoppers see every vendor, and that's how we're going to keep it safe, to keep it socially distanced," Russell explained. "Usually we have food trucks,however, with restrictions, we're just saying no to food trucks in general."

There will be more than `100 local vendors selling prepackaged food, handmade items and other goods from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One of those vendors is Twisted Craft Cocktails, a business Nicolette Skerratt started in late November, initially to raise money for a girl with cancer in her son's class.

Nicolette Skerratt 2021

"Then I decided that I was having a very good response from them and I was thinking about starting a business. I thought it was a break as well from the virtual pandemic schooling we've been going through," Skerratt said.

Her products can now be found in 14 stores throughout Michigan.

"I have seven flavors right now, two summer flavors were just released. Those summer flavors are 'berry blush' which is raspberry, strawberry, lemon and hibiscus flower. It turns hot pink," Skerratt said. "That's very good with like vodka or lemonade or gin and soda. And the other one that's a new summer flavor is "tropical twist," and that's papaya, mango, pineapple and coconut slices, and that's amazing with rum."

Skerratt said having events again "really means that I can talk to the customers and that's a big part of my company, is being able to explain my product and give suggestions and ideas."

