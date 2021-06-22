Mason's Independence Day parade will be the evening of July 4

MASON, Mich. — Mason's Independence Day parade will be Sunday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. downtown by the courthouse.

The parade is presented by TRUE Community Credit Union in partnership with the City of Mason, Ingham County Facilities, and the Mason Fire Department.

There is no charge or registration required to participate in the parade by creating a float, driving your vehicle, or walking. On the day of the parade, participants will need to check-in at the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce booth in the Mason High School's south parking lot at 6 p.m. to receive their parade numbers.

For more information about the parade or Mason Area Chamber of Commerce events

