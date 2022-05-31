Mason's first annual Rooted Reverence Art Festival coming June 11

MASON, Mich. — Downtown Mason is expected to see between 800 and 1,000 visitors on Saturday, June 11, all in the name of the arts.

Morgan Madden, one of the festival organizers, is a poet and lyricist.

He said the festival docket includes a hula hoop dancing troop, a classically trained pianist, a solo saxophonist, a two-time world champion opera singer, Michigan's top-rated beat boxer and Lansing's Poet Laureate Masaki Takahashi, in addition to several acoustic singer/songwriters, stand-up comics, authors and other artists.

The other organizer, Sarah Renee Sanders, is a fine artist and body painter.

She said they have been planning this festival for the past year-and-a-half.

"It's been literally hundreds of hours of preparation," Madden said. "Between planning meetings, and business meetings, and phone calls and pounding the pavement looking for sponsors and vendors."

"The city of Mason, especially the D.D.A., and a lot of respective businesses in Mason, have been absolutely amazing and supporting us and seeing the need of the arts and supporting that growth that you're seeing over time," Sanders said.

The two said they wanted to have the festival in Mason as an homage to their hometown, to literally revere their roots.

"Realizing we came from the same places and knew a lot of the same people, we had this idea for showcasing the talent that's in Mason," Madden said. "The idea is that no matter where we go in our respective lives and career trajectories, that we'll always take Mason with us, because that's where we're from."

Madden and Sanders said that apart from drawing business to their hometown downtown, they planned the festival as a way to show the future generations of artists that it is worthwhile to pursue the arts.

The event itself is free, but there will also be a V.I.P. section on the rooftop patio of Oracle Financial Solutions.

"We'll also have a first-floor gallery inside the Oracle building with some of the respective artists," Madden said.

The V.I.P. section will be open the back half of the day, and tickets are $30 at the door.

The festival will have soul food, two stages with more than 30 performers from around the state and U.S., and more than 50 vendors—but, they still have space for nearly 30 more.

They said they will accept applicants until June 10.

