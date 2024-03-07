Mason’s board of ethics rejects complaint against mayor and mayor pro tem, citing ‘no merit’

MASON, Mich. — Another back and forth in Mason, this time stemming from a two page letter, written by Mayor Russell Whipple and Mayor Pro Tem Leon Clark.

“The letter was unnecessary,” said resident Katelyn Thomas.

The letter, dated, Feb.19, was addressed to city council and residents. It highlights a timeline of an incident where a mason police officer allegedly left a gun unattended at Mason High school earlier this year, ultimately leading to K9 officer Tamarack being taken from the officer and later being given back.

The letter also Whipple’s and Clark's opinions about the incident and their feelings about the community’s reaction to the series of events.

“They utilized their entire power and the city seal to present this as fact,” Thomas said.

Exactly one week after the letter came out, Thomas filled an ethics complaint against the mayor and mayor pro tem, citing 5 different violations, starting with Whipple and Clark using their titles to write a letter that nothing to do with city business. Something Whipple admitted to during the Feb.19. council meeting.

“This is not a city document, its from the mayor and mayor pro tem that's why its under correspondence,” Whipple said.

During that same meeting, Whipple also mentioned how he and the mayor pro tem asked the city attorney to review the letter…This was highlighted in the ethics complaint.

“Utilizing city resources for personal agendas, and other things is a direct conflict of interest and abuse of political power,” Thomas said.

The complaint got the support of 24 residents and on Tuesday, Thomas went went in front of the Mason board of ethics. The board rejected the complaint, claiming it had no merit.

“It's hard to have faith In the city when our concerns are continuously disregarded,” Thomas said.

Whipple released this statement on the matter : “The Board of Ethics reviewed the complaint and found at their 3/5/24 meeting that it lacked merit for an investigation. This occurred before I had reviewed the complaint as under the Ethics Ordinance I did not receive it until during the board meeting. By the actions of the board, and per the ordinance, the matter of the complaint is now concluded. There is really nothing else to say.”