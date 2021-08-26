Mason's Bad Brewing Company now serving food

MASON, Mich. — Bad Brewing Company in starting serving food alongside its ales, ciders and adult slushies.

Good Bites, the food truck that previously served food to its customers, will no longer be parked behind the brewery.

"We'd been toying with the idea of starting our own kitchen for a while, so when Good Bites informed us that they needed to switch their focus from daily table service to catering opportunities, we knew it was time to take the leap," Sarah Knupfer, marketing manager, wrote in an email. "We hooked up with local chef Scott Macpherson, who created an amazing menu for us."

The food will only be offered in-house for now, Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays noon to 9 p.m. and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

"We only have two people working our kitchen right now, so we've decided to close the kitchen on Mondays and Tuesdays to give them a couple of days off," Knupfer said. "Once we're fully staffed, we'll definitely open the kitchen hours up. The brewery is still open on Mondays and Tuesdays, so customers can feel free to bring their own food on those days."

The menu, which Knupfer said is largely locally sourced, includes hamburgers, char sui grilled cheese, street corn and Oaxaca chicken salad.

She said it will change and expand based on local opportunities and Macpherson's creativity. Some of the brewery's top suppliers are Magnolia Farms, Sanford Family Beef, Butcher Farms and Dearborn Brand.

Click here to see the full menu.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook