MASON, Mich — Neighbors packed Mason Street on Saturday for the second annual Mason Street Fair, raising money for groups including Special Olympics and supporting local businesses.



The Mason Street Fair featured $1 carnival games with proceeds benefiting organizations like the Special Olympics.

Six organizers worked together to create an affordable community event supporting small businesses and nonprofits.

Local families enjoyed games and food while contributing to charitable causes in the Mason community.

Mason Street County Fair brings community together to support local organizations

Neighbors packed Mason Street on Saturday for the second annual Mason Street Fair, bringing together local organizations and businesses for a day of community support.

"We are super excited about this. It's taken a ton of work," Jettie Feintuch said.

The fair's six organizers (Jettie Feintuch, Lucretia Mansfield, Katie Hartwick, Nichole Ward, Tara Wilson, and Teresa Bates) created the event specifically to uplift the Mason community.

"We're here to support the community in Mason, we have come together for this event and it is completely to support small business and the community and our non-profit organizations," Lucretia Mansfield said.

One of the main initiatives was providing affordable carnival games for families.

"We've talked to some families that it's kinda expensive to go to the fair," Katie Hartwick said.

The organizers decided that games would cost just $1, with all proceeds going to organizations like the Special Olympics.

"It is just near and dear to our heart and we love to give back," Hartwick said.

Rachael Feskorn and Jodi Deroshia, who coach Special Olympics athletes, were grateful for the support.

"It's a really exciting opportunity for us just to be out in the community and bring light to what Special Olympics is about, and this event allows us to raise money for Special Olympics and our athletes," Feskorn said.

"It's a great fundraiser for them," Deroshia said.

For families like the Hudsons, the day was something to look forward to.

"The excitement grew after we parked over there and started walking through," Owen Hudson said.

Noah and Owen Hudson played carnival games and won prizes while helping support important causes.

"We have won pretty good stuff," Noah said.

Between games, attendees checked out booths from local businesses and enjoyed food options ranging from BBQ meals to popcorn and more.

The organizers plan to expand the event next year.

"This is going to be an annual event, we want to see it grow, we have a lot of space here where we can expand and have more vendors," Nichole Ward said.

