Mason Public Schools seeks applicants to fill board vacancy

MASON, Mich. — Mason Public Schools is now accepting applications to fill the Board of Education vacancy left by former Treasurer Ralph Beebe, who resigned last week after the board voted 4-3 to require masks in schools.

The person chosen will fill the vacancy until the next regular school election in November 2022.

Anyone interested in the position must submit a letter with their qualifications to the board president at the district office or by email to hinmanb@masonk12.net no later than 3 p.m. Friday.

