Mason neighbors pack event to oppose data center

Hundreds of Mason neighbors filled the pews at We Church Lansing Sunday night, but they weren't there for a typical service. Instead, they gathered to voice their opposition to potential data center developments in their community.

The event comes after Mason City Council put a moratorium on data center developments while seeking public input on regulations.

"So this is happening across the state right now where the people are making their voices known and expressing their concern in saying no, this is not welcome in our community," industrial hygienist and environmental specialist Tammy Clark said.

"There are already data centers that exist and we're already unfortunately seeing the negative outcomes," industrial hygienist and environmental specialist Kristen Meghan Kelly said.

Kelly explained that data centers can threaten drinking water supplies and put strain on the electrical grid.

The event was organized by Paula Caltrider, one of the neighbors leading the push to keep data centers out of Mason.

"These citizens in Mason have been left in the dark. City hall is not doing their job. And they are on notice because these citizens do not want these negative effects of these data centers. And that they will recall, we'll reprehend them and we will kick them out of their seats," Caltrider said.

When the crowd was asked if they would let city leaders "ruin Mason," they responded with a resounding "No!"

Mason city leaders have previously noted the tax revenue opportunities that a data center could bring, as well as local jobs the development might create.

