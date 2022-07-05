Mason MACC Independence Day Parade draws hundreds

MASON, Mich. — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Mason for an annual tradition highlighting local businesses, groups and organizations.

It's something that people from all around mid-Michigan travel to Mason for each year.

The MACC Independence Day Parade draws hundreds of cheerful onlookers and parade participants showing off their tractors, bikes, horses and, of course, fire trucks.

Four-year-old Malina Grace Moreno says she's here for the treats.

"Candy!" she said.

Jack Jordan of Lansing says the event is symbolic.

"Its all the things we talk about as far as the ideas of America. People are friendly. The parade itself is nice from the standpoint of people. They are part of the community. They are waving. Its like a big family-fest," said Jordan.

Michael Hendricks lives in Dimondale and says this is the first time he's been to the parade since COVID-19 hit, but he loves to see families having a good time.

"I like to see the firetrucks and the kids out here. I love kids," said Hendricks.

This year's event featured a bike decorating contest at Bond Park where two creative kids won a brand new bike.

