Mason library gets $116,000 state historic preservation grant

MASON, Mich. — The State Historic Preservation Office awarded Mason a $116,950 grant to rehabilitate the Mason Library, which was originally constructed in 1939.

Mason was one of three cities that received a grant. The other two were Birmingham and Manistee. The grants come from the federal Historic Preservation Fund's Certified Local Government program that benefits local preservation and community planning.

“Historic preservation is about finding ways to make sure Michigan’s historic places not only retain their special character but that they also remain viable community assets,” Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Martha MacFarlane-Faes said in a statement.

The library, a part of Mason's downtown historic district, is listed in the National Register of Historic places. The hope is for it to remain a community resource for future generations. The project will include the addition of an accessible front entrance and an accessible first-floor restroom, restoration of the fireplace to working order, and renovation of first-floor spaces to increase capacity.

