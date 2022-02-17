Mason, Leslie and Stockbridge schools will not require masks after Feb. 19

MASON, Mich. — The mask mandate for all Ingham County schools will lift on Saturday, and school districts must now decide whether to continue asking students and teachers to wear masks.

Several southern Ingham County districts are dropping the requirement.

Mason Public Schools Board of Education decided Monday that though masks are strongly recommended, they will not be required.

Mason mother of one Sarah Hayner said she saw this coming, and it's "really encouraging."

Hayner has a first-grader.

"We're excited that our son has had the chance to be vaccinated and that he is going to be able to go to school and take his mask off and feel a little bit more normal," Hayner said.

Bethany Walter has two kids at North Aurelius Elementary, one of whom showed up to Monday's board meeting to share her thoughts on why she thought masks should be optional.

"It's a breath of fresh air, no pun intended, to be able to go maskless starting next week on Tuesday for our children," Walter said.

Stockbridge Community Schools and Leslie Public Schools will also no longer require masks but will recommend them.

Dansville's interim Superintendent Jason Mellema said the school will announce its decision Thursday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook