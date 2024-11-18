Mason-Holt Eagles host Lions game day "Paint the Club Blue" fundraiser for diabetes

The Mason-Holt Eagles held a "Paint the Club Blue" Lions fundraiser for diabetes research and treatment.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors showed up. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, a game day celebration for a cause. The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Mason hosting the event.

The color blue represents both the Lions and Diabetes Awareness Month.

Through donations, raffles, a 50/50, and a silent auction, funds raised during this event went towards the Fraternal Order of Eagles Diabetes Research Center.

Helene Hendrickson and Migel Ortiz of the Mason-Holt Eagles say this event fits in with their year-long effort.

“We choose a charity every year and both Migel and I have choose diabetes as the focus of our charity this year and so this fits right along with it November and diabetes awareness month” Said Hendrickson.

“And our motto is people helping people, and that’s what we live by here.” Said Ortiz.

Organizers say this event alone raised over 1,500 dollars.

The Mason Holt Eagles will continue to collect money through the end of the year to put towards the cause.

Organizers invite any neighbor to attend future events.

