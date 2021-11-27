Watch
Mason had its 20th annual holiday celebration Friday night

Lauren Shields 2021
20th annual Mason tree lighting holiday celebration
Posted at 10:39 AM, Nov 27, 2021
MASON, Mich. — Nearly a thousand people gathered outside the Ingham County Courthouse in Mason Friday night for the city's 20th annual holiday celebration.

The Mason High School marching band performing before 20th annual tree lighting
The Mason Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual event, complete with holiday music from the Mason High School marching band.

Mason High School marching band 2021 tree lighting
Mason's 20th annual holiday celebration
The band's performance was followed by the annual lighting of the tree and a lighted parade.

Lauren Shields

