Mason had its 20th annual holiday celebration Friday night

MASON, Mich. — Nearly a thousand people gathered outside the Ingham County Courthouse in Mason Friday night for the city's 20th annual holiday celebration.
The Mason Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual event, complete with holiday music from the Mason High School marching band.
The band's performance was followed by the annual lighting of the tree and a lighted parade.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.