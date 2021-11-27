Mason had its 20th annual holiday celebration Friday night

MASON, Mich. — Nearly a thousand people gathered outside the Ingham County Courthouse in Mason Friday night for the city's 20th annual holiday celebration.

Lauren Shields 2021 The Mason High School marching band performing before 20th annual tree lighting

The Mason Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual event, complete with holiday music from the Mason High School marching band.

Lauren Shields 2021 Mason High School marching band 2021 tree lighting

Lauren Shields 2021 Mason's 20th annual holiday celebration

The band's performance was followed by the annual lighting of the tree and a lighted parade.

