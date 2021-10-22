Mason family creates mini haunted house in front yard and everyone is welcome

MASON, Mich. — What started as a simple love of Halloween has turned a Mason family's front yard into a mini haunted house, and they encourage you to come check it out — if you dare.

"We just moved here in April 2020, and we usually have a lot of decorations but now we can have more, because we have a big yard," Jennifer Jones said.

The display is located at 3597 Harper Road in Mason. It took five days to put together.

"We are hoping to get bigger and better every year," Jones said.

Some of the ghouls were purchased, while others Jones and her husband, Robert, made.

"Some of them are new," Jennifer Jones said. "We went the day after Halloween last year and, the big sale. It was like Black Friday for us."

Jones said she wanted to create an actual haunted house but, "it's too much liability."

The Joneses welcome passersby to come check out their display. All they ask is to please pull into their driveway to allow others to park there as well.

