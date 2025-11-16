MASON, Mich — The Mason Christmas Craft Show celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday, drawing crowds of neighbors to 20 different locations throughout the community for holiday shopping.



"This year is our 50th anniversary for the mason Christmas craft show," organizers said.

Saturday neighbors traveled the streets of Mason, visiting the various locations for Christmas shopping.

"This event is just a wonderful way for us to pull the community together," organizers said.

Mason Christmas Craft Show Celebrates 50 Years of Community Tradition

At Maple Street Mall, the booths were dressed in their Christmas best, drawing crowds of neighbors shopping for gifts, ornaments, and more.

Floor manager Sharla Horton said shopping locally this holiday season is important.

"You're supporting local families, you're supporting small businesses, like here at maple street mall, there's 60 + Vendors, that's 60 little businesses, here within maple street mall that we support every single day 7 days a week," Horton said.

The event plans to return next year for its 51st year.

