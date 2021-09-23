Mason Board of Education fills vacancy left by member who resigned after mask vote

MASON, Mich. — The Mason Board of Education called a special meeting Monday night to choose who from the three remaining candidates would fill the vacancy left by former Treasurer Ralph Beebe.

Beebe resigned in August after the board voted 4-3 to require masks in schools.

Board Vice President Christopher Mumby said it wasn't easy narrowing down the candidate pool. Thirteen Mason residents applied.

"We turned away someone that works for NASA, for Pete's sake," Mumby said. "It's amazing we had that much interest and I'm still convinced that everyone doesn't know what they were getting into, necessarily."

The final three applicants were Amy Lark, Matt Hall and Michael Koot.

"The folks we have tonight -- we have multiple Ph.D.s, an attorney and an engineer...very well educated," Mumby said.

Each candidate had 30 minutes to answer the same six questions posed by the board members. After a 4-2 vote, Hall was appointed to fill the vacancy and sworn in directly thereafter.

To watch the meeting, click here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook