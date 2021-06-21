Mason Area Chamber of Commerce encourages shopping locally with "Find the Mason Bulldog!"

MASON, Mich. — The Mason Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting, "Find the Mason Bulldog!" to encourage shopping locally. Twenty-seven plush bulldogs will be hidden in 27 participating businesses in Mason throughout July.

The first stop is the Mason Area Chamber of Commerce where you can pick up a "Find the Mason Bulldog!" passport listing all the businesses where a bulldog can be found. The passport will be stamped by each business where you find a bulldog once.

The participating Mason businesses are:

1. A&W Restaurant

2. BAD Brewing Company

3. Bestsellers

4. Capital Area District Libraries

5. City of Mason Downtown Development Authority

6. Commercial Bank

7. The Daily Scoop Ice Cream Shoppe

8. Dairy Hill

9. Darrell's Market & Hardware

10.Dart Bank

11. Fiedler Insurance Agency

12. Hair and Company on Ash

13. Independent Bank

14. Kean's Store Company

15. Howard Hanna Real Estate Executives

16. Maple Street Mall

17. Mason Area Chamber of Commerce

18. Margaret Ross Jewelry Design Studio

19. Mark Voss Agency

20. Michigan Barn Wood & Salvage

21. Modern Woodmen of America

22. Robert Dowding Group - Keller Williams

23. Salon 130

24. Simply Vintage Marketplace

25. Sweetlees Boutique

26. The Vault Deli

27. Ware's Pharmacy

Those who collect stamps from 15 or more businesses will be entered into a drawing to win one of the plush bulldogs on August 2. The chamber expects to draw at least 35 winners.

The event ends on July 31, and passports must be submitted to the chamber by 2 p.m. that day to be entered in the drawing.

