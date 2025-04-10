Man identified in officer-involved shooting on US-127

MASON, Mich — An update to a story we brought you earlier this week, the man killed in the officer-involved shooting in Vevay Township has been identified by Michigan State Police as 27-year-old Cameron Joel Cothern from Lansing.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of Sunday April 6th a caller reported a man walking the wrong way on U.S. 127 near Barnes Road.

Deputies say the Cothern was armed with multiple knives.

Police say they tried to de-escalate the situation that ended in officers shooting him.

A video has been circulating that shows a woman during the incident saying, "He's got handcuffs on."

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage disputing what that woman said in the video.

The MSP First District Investigative Section continues to investigate the shooting.

You can read watch the body cam footage and view the full story from your Mason neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos here:

UPDATE: Body camera footage released following an officer-involved shooting in Vevay Township

