Main Street Bakery and Cafe served over 1,000 paczki during Fat Tuesday

LESLIE, Mich. — Main Street Bakery and Cafe prepared thousands of paczki during Fat Tuesday, including classics like Bavarian cream and a blend of owner Dominic Ambroggio's Italian roots with his specialty cannoli paczki.

"Oh man, we did a specialty one, we did a cannoli one and a ricotta filled one, and it was absolutely amazing. I used my cannoli filling that we make, and it was probably my favorite one," said Ambroggio.

He makes a specialty filling for his cannolis, so it's no wonder they sold out, but this year's fan favorite had a fruitier flavor, raspberry.

Main Street Bakery and Cafe served up over 100 dozens of paczki, a feat only days of preparation can handle.

"A couple days ago around 7:30 a.m. we started prepping, making our filling, and we started with the dough and pre-orders, and it went into about 10, 11 this morning when we finally finished up frying," said Ambroggio.

Tuesday's steady flow of customers began before the bakery's doors were even open.

"We opened the doors at 7 a.m., and they were waiting outside. And from that point, we probably had a good, I don't know, 20 people, and then, there was a revolving door of people consistently through out," said Ambroggio.

