Main Street Bakery in Leslie is fulfilling your Fat Tuesday kneads

MASON, Mich. — With roots in the Polish holiday of Fat Tuesday, paczki are a staple in mid-Michigan this time of year. Main Street Bakery in Leslie is no stranger to the kneads of Leslie residents.

"That's one of the things they love here, I mean it's, we do it about two weeks ahead of time. And then on Fat Tuesday, we're open, normally we're not open on Tuesdays, but for Fat Tuesday, we definitely come in," said Main Street Bakery Owner Dominic Ambroggio.

Ambroggio and his wife bought the bakery two years ago. Since then, they have dedicated their time to formulating their goods and won Best of the Best Donut Shop in mid-Michigan in 2022.

"This is a special formula of powdered sugar, so it stays on the donut better, paczki themself are really heavy. So it's a lot bigger, people think it's just a Bismark cause it's shaped like a Bismark. But, it's a lot heavier and bigger because we fill it with a lot more filling," said Ambroggio.

You can preorder paczki at Main Street Bakery through Saturday or test your lucky by stopping in Tuesday.

