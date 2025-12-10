Local upstart business prepares for Lansing area snow storm

MASON, Mich — Brent Fourman monitored information from five different weather apps on his phone as he laid his plan of attack for mid-Michigan's next round of snow.



A local landscaping business is seeing more calls for service as snow continues to fall in mid-Michigan.

Brent Fourman is in the midst of his first winter as a business owner.

Fourman says he has a passion keeping crosswalks and streets clean and safe.

The problem is that his plan kept changing. Every hour. Every minute. Every update.

"We just do our best to prepare for it and watch the weather," Fourman said.

Fourman, a Holt resident, has been working in landscaping and snow removal businesses for the last five years.

Over the summer, Fourman decided to take a chance and start his own business called Fourman Landscapes.

"I grabbed a passion for it and I loved it," Fourman said. "It's new to me [being] on my own."

Fourman showed me his truck, a 2006 Chevy Silverado decked with a snowplow blade in the front, ready for to tackle his fourth snow storm.

Fourman says he already has clients lined up ready to get snow out of the way as he credited his loved ones for fueling his leap of faith.

"This income supports me and my family: my fiancé and my almost three-year-old son," Fourman said. "They've been great supporters. I couldn't do it without them."

Mid-Michigan has seen five significant snowfall events since the start of November, with three occurring since Sunday morning according to the Fox 47 Weather Team.

