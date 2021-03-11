Leslie Township fire required 26 fire departments to respond, now down to a smolder

MASON, Mich. — A Leslie Township fire that required 26 fire departments to fight its flames Wednesday afternoon is now a smolder, according to Leslie City Manager Sue Montenegro.

After a few flare-ups throughout the night, the Leslie Fire Department is remaining at the scene to keep it under control.

"The strong winds out there are not helping matters," Montenegro said, adding that it will likely continue to smolder for a few days as the remains are encased in rubble.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon before 2 p.m. at a farm near Covert, Tuttle and Ingalls roads. It is suspected that the fire started in one of the barns on the property, at least two of which burned down.

There is now no immediate emergency and the area is safe to be around, though Montenegro cautions to stay away from the corner if possible.

"We're very thankful for the mutual aid that allowed for various departments to respond -- it was an absolutely amazing show of support," Montenegro said.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook