Leslie Public Schools $20 million bond proposal will be on the Nov. 2 ballot

MASON, Mich. — Leslie Public Schools is proposing a $20 million bond to upgrade each of its three school buildings over the next five years.

The proposal will be on the Nov. 2 ballot.

If approved, taxpayers would see a 3 mill increase.

“If you look at like a $100,000 market home, we’re talking about $12.50 a month increase," Leslie Superintendent Scott Powers said.

Lauren Shields 2021 Leslie Public Schools bond proposal informational boards in the administration building

Some of the bigger ticket items the bond would be spent on are air conditioning in all three buildings, three new school buses, replacing the roof of the high school and the roof of the middle school gym, a new auxiliary gym at the high school and updating the classrooms at Woodworth Elementary. Powers said the classrooms haven’t been updated since the 1950s.

Lauren Shields 2021 Bond plans for Woodworth Elementary

“Something I’m really excited about is the secure entries in all three buildings,” Powers said.

The secure entries would first direct visitors to a first set of doors that lead to the office where they would need to be buzzed into the school through a second set of doors.

“Being able to put windows so that we can see who’s approaching the building and have more time to process that, that’s really important," Powers said.

Lauren Shields 2021 Leslie Public Schools bond proposal timeline

If approved, 80 percent of the $20 million bond has to spent within the first three years. More information on the bond proposal can be found on the display boards in the administration wing of Leslie High School.

