'Kids Read Now' program will send free books to K-4 students in Mason

MASON, Mich. — The Kids Read Now summer reading program will send free books to students in the Mason schools.

All Mason students in kindergarten/young 5s through fourth grade will have eight books of their choice and a writing-practice book mailed to their homes over the course of the summer, free of charge.

The first books will be mailed on May 17.

Students were able to browse 120 titles and select books from a wide variety of genres, reading levels and interests.

“Literacy is such an important part of a child’s education. Being able to read and write sets our Mason students up for success for the rest of their life,” Mason Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki said in a statement from the district. “Not only is it important for schools to support literacy, but it is vital that students are encouraged to read, discuss the books they enjoy and visit the library as often as possible.”

Parents and guardians are encouraged to read with their children and complete the included 'Kids Read Now' worksheets. Students who report reading all eight of their books to the 'Kids Read Now' app or portal by the end of the summer will receive a certificate and a prize.

