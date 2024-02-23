"It is time to change" Culture in Mason schools tested after federal lawsuit alleges sexual assault in class

A federal lawsuit against the Mason Public School District has many community members asking questions about transparency and Title XI procedures.

Mason Public Schools Superintendent Dr Gary Kinzer addressed the reinstatement of a male student that allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in her English class.

"It is time to change," said Equity Task Force Board Member Mary Louk.

Let's catch you up on some background.

A federal law suit against the Mason Public School District alleges that a student sexually assaulted a girl during a class at the middle school in May 2022. Followed by a Title XI investigation done by the district suggested the boy be expelled. And recently, several concerned community members have raised questions about the incident.

"So some of the things we were looking at was just more transparency about Title XI and who the support and contact information is for Title XI and having that more accessible on the website and also just having a better understanding and education around how the board policies work and how board members make decisions," said Louk.

Mary Louk is a board member on Mason's Equity Task force and wants a brighter line shone on the Mason School Boards reinstatement process. Questions about that process arose because according to the lawsuit, the boy was reinstated after his parents, two Ingham County officials, "used their political influence" to petition the board. His parents say they did not conspire with the school board and followed the reinstatement process in accordance with Michigan Law.

"It's not common knowledge how these processes work, so I think that's shocking and surprising to the community too that like an expulsion doesn't necessarily mean permanent like you can appeal and get let back in," said Louk.

In a statement Superintendent Dr. Gary Kinzer said "I understand the community's concern and interest regarding the federal lawsuit. As this is an active legal matter, the district cannot speak about the details of this case," Kinzer continued in the statement saying "The Michigan School Code provides guidance to all public school districts regarding expulsion and reinstatement of students. Mason Public Schools and the Mason Public Schools Board of Education utilize this guidance in all expulsion and reinstatement situations, including this recent case."

Louk says the need for a culture shift in Mason Public Schools begins at home.

"There's definitely opportunities where parents can get involved around things like bullying or um sexual and reproductive health care and education," said Louk.

