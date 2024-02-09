UPDATE: Attorney of victim speaks about alleged sexual assault in Mason Middle School

A male Mason student was reinstated by school district after allegedly sexually assault a girl in school

A Title XI investigation done by the school suggested he be expelled from the district for breaking school policy and Michigan law

Watch to see why Attorney Brandon Wolfe believes the boy was reinstated to Mason Public Schools.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A federal law suit against the Mason Public School District alleges that a student sexually assaulted a girl during her English class in Mason Middle School. Friday, Fox 47 with the victims families attorney for the first time.

"The victim is there [Mason High School] and she sees him every day," said attorney Brandon Wolfe.

Attorney Brandon Wolfe is representing the alleged victim's family. According to lawsuit the girl was assaulted twice by a male student in May 2022. Soon after, the lawsuit says a Title XI investigation done by the district and suggested the boy be expelled for break school district policy and Michigan Law.

The boy was expelled for his 9th grade year, but filed for reinstatement via his parents, which was approved with a "no contact order" between the boy and girl.

The lawsuit alleges the decision is in violation of the girls personal protection order and says the boy's parents were successful in the reinstatement quote "as a result of their significant influence."

"There's just no other explanation for the favoritism of this child and why he's allowed back in the school if he didn't have the parents that he's got," said Wolfe.

I contacted the district to see if I could get more information about their decision. Mason Superintendent Gary Kinzer responded with these statements.

"While we appreciate the request from Fox 47, Mason Public Schools cannot disclose information or comment on active legal matters," continuing "We value our relationship with the media and look forward to opportunities to comment on future stories."

The issue came to a school board meeting this week, where community members like Mary Louk, the Chair for The Equity Task force in Mason expressed concern about a lack of transparency from the school board.

"I'm trying to look at it objectively and trying to come to an understanding of how the decision was made but, with the information that the public has I think it's really hard for the public to understand," said Louk.

The attorneys in this case are set to have a scheduling conference with Judge Robert Jonker in March.

